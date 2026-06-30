Hunter x Hunter Celebrates Major Milestone With Real Life Event For Fans

Hunter x Hunter is finally back, with chapter 411 releasing after a year-and-a-half hiatus. With creator Yoshihiro Togashi sharing various updates that several new chapters were already complete, the story of Gon, Killua, and their comrades can’t seem to stop hitting new heights. Not only has the manga hit a major milestone, but a big real-world event has started in Japan, giving fans the opportunity once again to find the hunters for themselves. While this current contest won’t require the rigorous requirements of the Hunter Exam, it might take some great skill in completing the new milestone event.

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To start, Hunter x Hunter now has over one hundred million copies of its manga in circulation, and while this might not come close to the hundreds of millions that the likes of One Piece and Dragon Ball have in the wild, it’s still a worthy achievement. To help ring in this occasion, Togashi’s series has started a real-world event in Shibuya, Japan, wherein fans of the anime will be able to find the manga’s characters in the wild. Shueisha shared a brand new video to explain the contest, while also releasing a brand new website to break down the rules. You can check out the new video of a new Yoshihiro Togashi animation below, and check out the official website by clicking here.

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The Hunter Exam Substitute

While this new “find and seek” contest might not be the Hunter Exam, the real world has seen the now legendary contest recreated by fans of the shonen franchise. Last year, “The Hunters Association” put together a real-life recreation of the contest, presenting participants with five specific phases to test their physical and mental prowess. Housing familiar contests such as the cross-country run and various puzzles, the contest would give fans the chance to earn their very own Hunter’s license in the vein of the series. While a new exam has yet to be confirmed in the near future, this event is sure to return at some point in the future as Hunter x Hunter continues to grow its popularity.

So how much more Hunter x Hunter can we expect now that the series has released a new chapter for the first time since 2024? Luckily, the manga artist responsible for the series has been sharing routine updates when it comes to their progress. Togashi most recently confirmed that “character inking” on chapter 431 was completed, meaning that over twenty chapters are set to release at the least. With the Succession Contest Arc in full swing, seeing Kurapika dragged into a life-or-death struggle for the keys to a kingdom, the latest storyline is taking some wild swings in the hunters’ world.

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