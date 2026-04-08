Hunter x Hunter Creator Shares Adorable Update on Manga’s Future

Hunter x Hunter’s creator Yoshihiro Togashi has become the most famous manga artist on social media, and for good reason. The shonen creator who penned the lives of Gon, Killua, and Kurapika, along with Yu Yu Hakusho, has shared frequent updates when it comes to his current manga’s future. Along with sharing the ins and outs of the shonen series’ release, Togashi will often share new art of his beloved characters. In the past, the heroes of Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho shared the page, and now, Togashi is calling in the love of his life to create a crossover and an update at the same time.

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In a new post on his official X account, Togashi created new art that brings together Hunter x Hunter’s Kurapika and Sailor Moon’s Sailor Mars. To help celebrate the recent flight to the moon by NASA, the mangaka also featured the feline Artemis. Yoshihiro confirmed the completion of chapter 430, while also encouraging fans to keep an eye out for a future manga announcement, “Number 430, character inking completed. Please wait for the announcement from the Jump editorial department regarding the publication timing for chapters 420 onward. I’m receiving tons of motivation to keep going from my wife.”

The Hunter x Hunter/Sailor Moon Crossover Explained

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Hunter x Hunter’s creator has long been more than willing to place his characters next to the Sailor Scouts thanks to the woman he married. In 1999, Yoshihiro Togashi married Naoko Takeuchi, the creator of Sailor Moon, meaning that the two universes are able to collide in some surprising ways. While there has never been an anime special that smashes together the worlds of hunters and the Sailor Scouts, wilder things have happened in the anime world.

As for Hunter x Hunter’s manga release, we’re sure to see quite a few chapters released in the future based on Togashi’s comments. The previous chapter landed as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2024, with chapter 410, and the manga artist has already confirmed that several chapters are already complete. With the confirmation that chapter 430’s character inking has been completed, we’re sure to see far more of the Succession Contest Arc explored when the manga returns.

Hunter x Hunter’s previous anime from Studio Madhouse took fans up to the 13th Hunter Chairman Election Arc, seeing the Hunter Association attempting to pick up the pieces following the Chimera Ant Arc. While the manga has woven plenty of major moments following that previous anime adaptation storyline, it will be interesting to see if a future anime series would start where Madhouse left off or create a new series that rewinds Gon’s story. With Studio Madhouse currently working on the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, we’ll have to wait and see whether the production house will be willing to journey back into the hunters’ story.

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