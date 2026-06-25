Hunter x Hunter Releases New Trailer For Upcoming Return

Later this month, the time will finally come to return to Weekly Shonen Jump’s most popular manga focusing on hunters and, arguably, one of the biggest series the publication has been known for. The last time we saw Hunter x Hunter release a new chapter in the pages of the manga publication was in late 2024, but this is about to change. In the 31st issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, landing later this month, the series will return as manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi is working hard to continue his beloved shonen. To get fans back into the groove of the Succession Contest Arc, the series has a new trailer that has dropped online.

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This new trailer comes right in time for the series, as it once again gives fans an idea of what has been happening in the storyline that focuses on Kurapika. With Gon and Killua being out of the equation for quite a few years in our time at this point, the last surviving member of the Kurta Clan has some big problems on his hands. The Succession Contest Arc focuses on several princes of an empire vying for supremacy, with Kurapika stuck right in the middle of this war. You can check out the new trailer that will bring you back up to speed below.

HUNTERxHUNTER PV.



Series resumes serialization next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31. pic.twitter.com/ucFReVdwXb — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 25, 2026

Hunter x Hunter’s Meteoric Rise

Courtesy of Shueisha

While the beloved shonen series has dropped a new trailer to highlight the return of the Succession Contest Arc, Hunter x Hunter has some more big news to share. As of the writing of this article, the shonen series has over one hundred million copies in circulation. While the likes of One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen have a higher circulation rate, the Yoshihiro Togashi-forged manga is still high above many of the offerings that have burst forth from Weekly Shonen Jump. Luckily, Hunter x Hunter’s comeback will add to this tally significantly based on the number of chapters that have been confirmed.

For those who might not know, Togashi himself has become the most followed manga artist on social media, thanks to sharing original art alongside updates on the progression of Hunter x Hunter. In recent days, the mangaka has confirmed that he is currently working on chapter 431 of the manga, which means we can look forward to at least twenty-one chapters to arrive in Weekly Shonen Jump’s future. Fingers crossed that these over twenty installments will not just deliver the action that the series is known for, but will also give us an idea as to what Gon and Killua are up to.

Unfortunately, while the shonen franchise’s manga future is bright, no new anime adaptations have been confirmed as of yet. The last major take on Gon’s world was thanks to Studio Madhouse, ending the story with the conclusion of the 13th Hunter Chairman Election Arc. With there being plenty of material to create a new anime, it will be interesting to see what route a future Hunter x Hunter anime takes.

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