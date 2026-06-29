2 Years Later, Hunter x Hunter Creator Returns From Hiatus With New Hisoka Look

Hunter x Hunter has officially returned to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after its latest hiatus, and the creator is kicking off the comeback with a new look at Hisoka. Hunter x Hunter might be one of the oldest and longest running franchises currently active in Shonen Jump, but its creator is currently operating under much different circumstances than the average series. Due to Yoshihiro Togashi’s declining health over the years, the series has gone on several years long hiatuses in between new chapters of the manga.

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Hunter x Hunter has officially returned for new chapters of the series after a two year long hiatus, and it has thrown fans right back into the mix of the Succession Contest arc with its newest update. But thankfully it has also meant that a new volume of the manga series is gearing up to hit shelves in Japan as a result, and series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has dropped a cool cover art for Hunter x Hunter Volume 39 that highlights Hisoka at the center. You can check it out below.

Hunter x Hunter Volume 39 Cover Art Revealed

Courtesy of Shueisha

Hunter x Hunter Volume 39 will be hitting shelves in Japan on July 3rd, but has yet to confirm a release date for international launch as of the time of this writing. This volume will be collecting chapters 400 through 410, and that was the last batch update Togashi launched in Shonen Jump back in 2024. The volume being announced was the first sign that Togashi would soon be returning for a new batch of ten chapters, and thankfully that has been confirmed to be the case through the rest of the Summer.

Hunter x Hunter has returned with a new chapter this past weekend, and it’s likely going to be running for another batch of ten chapters before it goes on another hiatus. It’s only been two years, but it seems like we haven’t seen characters like Hisoka and the others for much longer. Because while he might be aboard the Black Whale, he’s been on the fringes of the now ongoing Succession Contest Arc. He’s not really a core part of the action outside of a few moments where he gets to be seen, like with Chapter 405 being his latest full appearance.

What’s Next for Hisoka in Hunter x Hunter?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Hisoka’s slight involvement in the Succession Contest Arc also means that there’s no real way to predict whether or not he’ll continue to stay on the fringes of it. He’ll have much more to do once the Black Whale ship reaches the Dark Continent, of course, but there’s always a chance he’ll be up to something soon. He’s being hunted by the rest of the Phantom Troupe (who are also aboard the ship), so that could end up leading to something bigger as Hunter x Hunter‘s return continues.

As Hunter x Hunter continues to release its new chapters through the rest of the Summer, we’ll have to see just how hearty of an update this is going to be before Togashi goes on hiatus again. At least the current pace of Togashi’s work meant that fans haven’t had to wait as long as previous hiatuses, but anything can change.

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