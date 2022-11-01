Hunter x Hunter Leaves Fans Guessing With Hisoka's Comeback

Hunter x Hunter is back from its hiatus, and its most recent chapter made sure to give fans a gift. While our leads wait in the background, Togashi Yoshihiro has set up a Succession Contest twist with his latest chapters. After all, a fair few men on the Black Whale are looking for Hisoka, and the powerful hunter has appeared before fans at long last.

After all, it has been almost four years since we last saw the guy. Hisoka made sure his comeback was an impressive one, and he even took a punch straight to the gut without flinching. That is the kind of resolve one needs to fight Chrollo and mostly survive the ordeal, huh?

As you can see in the slides below, fans are geeking out over Hisoka's return. The character remains a favorite with audience, so it is no surprise to see netizens react so strongly. And if we know Hisoka, he's about to bloody the Succession Contest as he seeks revenge against everyone in the Phantom Troupe.

