Hunter x Hunter Leaves Fans Guessing With Hisoka's Comeback
Hunter x Hunter is back from its hiatus, and its most recent chapter made sure to give fans a gift. While our leads wait in the background, Togashi Yoshihiro has set up a Succession Contest twist with his latest chapters. After all, a fair few men on the Black Whale are looking for Hisoka, and the powerful hunter has appeared before fans at long last.
After all, it has been almost four years since we last saw the guy. Hisoka made sure his comeback was an impressive one, and he even took a punch straight to the gut without flinching. That is the kind of resolve one needs to fight Chrollo and mostly survive the ordeal, huh?
As you can see in the slides below, fans are geeking out over Hisoka's return. The character remains a favorite with audience, so it is no surprise to see netizens react so strongly. And if we know Hisoka, he's about to bloody the Succession Contest as he seeks revenge against everyone in the Phantom Troupe.
What do you think about Hisoka's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
You Can't Say He's Subtle
// hxh chapter 392
even when hisoka is disguised togashi wants us to remember that he has a fat ass like he drew an arrow to it and everything 😭 pic.twitter.com/Fc83tk1Hgd— kies (@kiieess) October 30, 2022
It's a Good Look!
i hate to say this but hisoka looks so good in the new chapter… pic.twitter.com/04HR1rqixi— shyne 🕸 (@kagewrId) October 30, 2022
Hisoka's Inner Mind
Hisoka before making his manga reappearance: pic.twitter.com/zmMBc6almW— gabby (@IovepiIIar) October 27, 2022
A Perfect Comeback
// hxh chapter 392
hisoka smiling menacingly and attacking ppl spontaneously is exactly how i wanted to see him return actually pic.twitter.com/s0wOwSYJmM— kies (@kiieess) October 30, 2022
Can We Get a Yasss?
people keep saying that hisoka looks like a yassified light yagami here and now i cant unsee it 😭 pic.twitter.com/czY3rWfUXK— 🔆🌙 (@wlwsasuke) October 30, 2022
Welcome Back
hisoka from the latest chapter ... 🫶#HUNTERXHUNTER392 #hxh pic.twitter.com/bnySD2j56m— k! (@535zip) October 29, 2022
Made You Look
hisoka being punched with full force but not even FLINCHING is the hottest thing hes done since marrying illumi pic.twitter.com/hrpQXq4YOs— May 🧡 Hisoillu (@Mayxo_hxh) October 30, 2022
He's Here!
// hxh chapter 392 spoilers
BABE WAKE UP, HISOKA IS BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/DTwETTUXoz— an⁷ (@killugonist) October 30, 2022