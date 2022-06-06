Hunter x Hunter Fan Stuns With Hisoka Cosplay

✖

Hunter x Hunter is back in a big way, and the series is only going to get bigger if creator Yoshihiro Togashi has anything to say. The manga is back in production after a four-year hiatus, after all. The fandom is all abuzz about the return even though no release date for the comeback has been set. Still, fans are celebrating Hunter x Hunter however they can, and one is even going viral for their spot-on take on Hisoka.

The piece comes courtesy of Instagram as you can see below. Ryoiich felt it was time to dig up a look for Hisoka in light of Hunter x Hunter making a comeback. And while it may go without saying, the fan's version of Hisoka is one of the most impressive we've seen to date.

The look, as you can see above, is fairly simple from a costume standpoint. Hisoka is wearing his usual pattern top, and he's got some red armbands to match. The character is also rocking his face tattoos, and of course, his red hair is tousled just right. The magic of this cosplay comes in the details as Ryoiich nails Hisoka's signature expressions, and their eye makeup cannot be praised enough here.

Hisoka may not come off as a soft character, but this cosplay shows the eccentric star can pull off the aesthetic. Everyone has their moments, so when Hisoka isn't busy antagonizing Gon, he could pull off a modeling career after learning some tricks from Ryoiich. So if you want to see more cosplays from this fan, you can find their portfolio over on Instagram here.

What do you think about this cosplayer's take on Hisoka? Are there any characters in Hunter x Hunter you'd cosplay as?