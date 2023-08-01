Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Gives Hisoka a Low-Cost Makeover

Hunter x Hunter's recent return became a major event in the anime world when creator Yoshihiro Togashi decided to return following a long hiatus. While the mangaka's health issues have caused the series to once again go on hiatus, as the artist has stated he couldn't keep up with the weekly release schedule, the shonen characters remain fan favorites in the anime world. The villainous Hisoka remains a big part of the shonen franchise to this day, and one cosplayer has hilariously brought him to life using a "low-cost" makeover.

In the anime adaptation from Studio Madhouse, the latest anime series focusing on Gon and his friends, we were able to witness the true malevolence that surrounded Hisoka. Marked as one of the strongest members of the Phantom Troupe, the clown-faced antagonist had a sick infatuation with Gon and was looking to prime him for a fight to the finish. In the manga, Hisoka attempted to take down Chrollo, the leader of the Phantom Troupe, simply to test his strength. Hisoka was ultimately unable to defeat Chrollo in their one-on-one battle but he escaped the fight with his life and will most likely return in the manga's future for a re-match.

Hisoka: A Low-Cost Member of the Phantom Troupe

"Low-Cost Cosplay" has made a name for themselves by bringing anime, and pop culture, characters to life by using inexpensive, household items. In the case of Hisoka, the cosplayer was able to ingeniously use peppers and vegetables to bring the shonen villain to life. Thanks to Hisoka's wild design, Low-Cost Cosplay had their work cut out for them with this one.

Following the manga's comeback, Hunter x Hunter has yet to confirm that the anime adaptation will see a similar return. The final episode of Hunter x Hunter's recent anime ended in 2014, coming to an end with the Election Arc, meaning that there are quite some big moments from the manga that have yet to be animated. Should the anime one day return, it will be interesting to see if a new anime will once again re-tell the shonen series from the beginning or pick up where Madhouse left off.

