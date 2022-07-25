Hunter x Hunter Creator Sets Up Kurapika's Return in New Draft

Hunter x Hunter kept a low profile during its most recent hiatus, but its creator is starting to shake that up. After all, the series is eyeing a comeback now that Yoshihiro Togashi is drawing once more. Over on Twitter, the artist has given fans a number of updates on the series since he resumed work on Hunter x Hunter, and their most recent sneak-peek nods to Kurapika.

As you can see below, Togashi hit up fans on Twitter to share a look at one of his new chapters. It turns out one of them will shift focus to Kurapika as a page from chapter 19 showcases the favorite. And given their facial expression, it seems like Kurapika is focusing on something intently in this comeback.

Of course, Hunter x Hunter fans are happy to see the familiar face, and it is the first one Togashi has outed openly. The artist has kept all of his progress updates vague until now. All of his drafts were simple and most simply featured the chapter's numbering if anything. So as you can imagine, netizens did not expect to see Kurapika front and center in this latest post.

Shonen Jump fans are eager to read up on Togashi's new chapters, but as of right now, no comeback date has been set for the manga. Hunter x Hunter is still on hiatus even though its creator is back at work. The series' current hiatus is its longest yet as Hunter x Hunter has been out of commission for more than three years. But if all goes well, the hit series will catch up with fans just in time for 2023 to come around.

What do you think of this new look at Hunter x Hunter? Are you excited for the manga to return from its hiatus? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.