Hunter x Hunter Gets a New Wave of Funko Pops at Funkoween 2022

It's been a long time since we've seen new Hunter x Hunter manga or anime, but a new wave of Hunter x Hunter Funko Pops has launched as part of Funkoween 2022. If you're unfamiliar with Funkoween, it's a huge halfway to Halloween-themed Funko Pop event that runs from May 17th through May 19th this year. Anime fans were already treated to the first Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops on Day 1, and now the new Hunter x Hunter wave has dropped on Day 2.

The new wave of Hunter x Hunter Funko Pops include a Komugi vs Meruem Gunji match Pop Moment, Bisky (Biscuit Krueger), Kite with Scythe, and Netero in the common lineup. Pre-orders for all of these Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free shipping on US orders $39+ using SPRINGFREE22 at checkout). Note that the Hunter x Hunter wave hasn't been officially announced at the time of writing, so we expect to see some exclusives added at around 10am PST / 1pm EST today. If and when they do arrive, they will be added below. UPDATE: Exclusives added:

Hunter x Hunter – Komugi – Hot Topic Exclusive (Chance at a Chase)

Hunter x Hunter – Kurapika Scarlet Eyes with Chain – FYE Exclusive



Hunter x Hunter – Meruem – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive



It's been four years since the last chapter of Hunter x Hunter arrived, with no news of any new anime adaptations on the way either, leaving many followers of the series despondent and wondering the Shonen franchise will ever return or if the story of Gon and his hunter friends has already wrapped for good.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

If you want to check out Hunter x Hunter's anime run for yourself, the anime now is streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Pops debuting at Funkoween 2022 right here via our master list.