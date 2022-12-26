Hunter x Hunter Readies for Hiatus With Special Promo: Watch

Hunter x Hunter is entering into another hiatus following the latest chapter released in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the manga is celebrating just how far the franchise has come with a special new promo highlighting some of its coolest moments! Series creator Yoshihiro Togashi surprisingly returned to the long running series this year with the first new chapters in nearly four long years, and after ten weeks of new chapters, the series is getting ready for another hiatus as the creator continues to deal with his longstanding noted health issues. So fans are now patiently waiting for the next new batch.

The recent return from hiatus this year proved to be a major example of why fans are so excited for each major return, and it's clear that Togashi has been building to something huge coming in the future. But to celebrate just how far the series has come since its last hiatus all those years ago, Hunter x Hunter dropped a cool new promo showing off its characters in a slick way. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Hunter x Hunter

With Hunter x Hunter reaching its 400th chapter milestone in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was confirmed that the series would be going into a hiatus once more due to Togashi's ongoing health concerns. But this time it's a bit different as Shueisha is currently working with Togashi on a new kind of a release schedule that promises the wait won't be as long for the next new chapter. Until that happens, there's plenty of time to catch up.

READ MORE: Hunter x Hunter Announces New Hiatus, Creator Health Issues | Hunter x Hunter Volume 37 Shares Trailer and Major Art Revisions

You can now find all 400 chapters of Hunter x Hunter now available digitally with Viz Media's Shonen Jump library. You can check out the three most recent chapters completely for free, but will need a paid subscription to catch up with the previous entries. There's no set date for the manga's return just yet, so now is the perfect time to jump in with the action classic to see what all the fuss is about!

How did you like Hunter x Hunter's return from hiatus this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!