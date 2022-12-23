Hunter x Hunter Announces New Hiatus, Creator Health Issues

Hunter x Hunter fans waited years for Yoshihiro Togashi's manga to return, with the mangaka dealing with health problems that stopped him from continuing the journey of Gon and his fellow hunters. Unfortunately, it would seem that Weekly Shonen Jump has shared the bad news that the series is once again staring down the barrel of another hiatus. With the Succession Contest Arc continuing to follow a unique way in the world of royalty, here's what we know about the upcoming break for the series.

Weekly Shonen Jump released an official announcement when it came to Hunter x Hunter's upcoming hiatus, while stating that Yoshihiro Togashi is once again suffering from health problems, causing the weekly schedule to once again cease and a return date having yet to be revealed:

"Thank you for reading Hunter x Hunter. As for the publication of the manga, Chapter 401, and after, we have discussed with Togashi about his health condition, and as a result, we have decided to publish Hunter x Hunter in a format other than weekly serialization."

Hunter x Hiatus

The manga publication further expanded on the upcoming hiatus, and the work that Yoshihiro will continue putting into the series:

"Togashi-Sensei will continue to write the following chapters, and the editorial department will continue to support him until the completion of the manga. Specific publication dates and methods will be announced in future issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. THank you for your continued support of Hunter x Hunter."

With the return of the fan-favorite series, Togashi had discussed his health problems in the past, even going so far as to show fans how he can only draw in one specific pose thanks in part to years at the desk. Yoshihiro's presence online has helped in making him the most followed mangaka on Twitter, as fans wait to see what the future has in store for Gon and company. At present, the Shonen's anime adaptation also hasn't revealed if it will be making a comeback in the future, though much like the manga, fans have their fingers crossed for a potential return.

Are you sad to see Hunter x Hunter go back on hiatus? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the hunters.

Via HxH Source