Hunter x Hunter Is Getting Its Own Reebok Collection

Hunter x Hunter is one of those series anime fans cannot overlook. Despite its on-and-off release, the manga lives on today thanks to a loyal fanbase, and netizens continue to stumble upon the Hunter x Hunter anime each day. For many fans, Hunter x Hunter encapsulates all the best parts of shonen anime, and now Reebok is getting in on the hype. The clothing brand has a new line in the works, and it brings Hunter x Hunter to life.

As you can see below, the team at Modern Notoriety scoped out the collection online. The line, which debuts later this month, will feature a number of Hunter x Hunter pieces. So if you like to wear your fandom, this collection has you covered.

Reebok x Hunter × Hunter 🌿



🗓️ Friday, 03/22 pic.twitter.com/gFc6zNF1b9 — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) March 16, 2024

It seems five different shoes will be released as part of this collection. Hunter x Hunter is gifting kicks to Gon and Killua as you might have guessed. Hisoka is also getting their own kicks, and the same goes for Kurapika. Plus, the Phantom Troupe as a whole is getting a shout-out with their own sneakers.

When it comes to clothing, Reebok has revealed two tees will be included. A Hunter x Hunter long-sleeve tee featuring Killua will also hit shelves. And yes, the line will come complete with a hoodie for those who like to be comfy.

Currently, Reebok has not announced price points for this anime collection, but fans are eager to check it out. After all, the Hunter x Hunter line is just one of many anime collabs to take over the Internet. From Dragon Ball to Naruto and Sailor Moon, the biggest series in shonen are tackling fashion. And now, Hunter x Hunter is up to bat!

Want to know more about Yoshihiro Togashi's hit manga? You can read up on the official synopsis of Hunter x Hunter below:

"Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father's footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!"

What do you think about this Hunter x Hunter update? Will you be checking out this Reebok collection?