Fans Are Beyond Excited About ‘Hunter x Hunter’s Return

Hiatuses have come for Hunter x Hunter a few times, but they cannot keep the series down forever. This month, the franchise will end its latest break to give manga readers some brand-new chapters. And, now that the comeback has gone live, fans of Hunter x Hunter a kinda-sorta freaking out.

Just, go check Twitter. You will see a lot of screaming going on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over in Japan, Weekly Shonen Jump dropped Hunter x Hunter‘s first chapter since Fall 2017. The manga returned briefly last year before its creator Yoshihiro Togashi put it on another hiatus. Shortly before the new year rolled in, fans learned Hunter x Hunter would return in early 2018 for its comeback. Now, chapter 371 is out for fans to enjoy.

Oh, and if you are waiting for Shueisha’s translation of the chapter, don’t worry. Weekly Shonen Jump saw its English edition go live on January 29.

The comeback chapter took some months to go live, but fans agree the wait was worth it. Togashi’s return focuses on the Black Whale ship and its many shady travelers. Right now, the manga is working through its eighth overall arc known as the ‘Succession Contest’ and it has Kurapika rather preoccupied.

The protagonist is just one of many characters on the ship, and he has been hired by the mother of the Kakin Empire’s youngest prince. All of the king’s children have been put on the ship to take part in a life-or-death succession test which aims to kill all but one of the princes. Kurapika has been asked to protect the empire’s youngest prince as the others bring in their own bodyguards to kill off the competition, but things get a bit complicated when invisible Nen beasts and the Phantom Troupe come around.

With Hunter x Hunter returning from its third hiatus, fans are excited to see the series again and curious about how long its current run will last. You can find some of the fandom’s latest reactions to its comeback below, and you can hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to tell me how you feel about its resurgence.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

@Edoua

Me when I see there’s a new chapter of Hunter x Hunter after yet another hiatus pic.twitter.com/oHhajQsWHp — Fabrice (@Edoua) January 28, 2018

@HxHNation

Oh..and….

HUNTER X HUNTER IS BACK EVERYONE WE CAN ALL BE ON EDGE EVERY WEEK AGAIN PRAYFOROURKURTA LEORIO WHERE ARE YOU WHERE IS EVERYONE HOLY CRAP THE TROUPE HISOKA WHERE ARE YOU HIDING GING WHAT ARE YOU DOING EVERYONE GET IN HERE THE DC IS CLOSE ITS GOING DOWN LETS GO! pic.twitter.com/OzBqA6QZqm — ?⚡️HxHNation ⛓?♦️ (@HxHNation) January 27, 2018

@YourAnimeGuy

Things I’m looking forward to:



Hunter x Hunter Chapter 371

Hunter x Hunter Vol. 34

Hunter x Hunter Vol. 34 Color

Hunter x Hunter Phantom Rouge

Hunter x Hunter Vol. 35

Hunter x Hunter Vol. 35 Cover

Hunter x Hunter Color Page



and yes. Yes I do know it’s all Hunter x Hunter. — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) January 24, 2018

@HxHStuff

Oh look it’s Monday…. YA’LL HUNTERXHUNTER MANGA IS BACK. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. I REPEAT, THIS IS NOT A DRILL. — HxH Stuff (@HxHStuff) January 29, 2018

@MrSaturn24

If you aren’t reading the current Hunter x Hunter arc you’re missing out on one of the most intense manga arcs I’ve ever read and quite possibly Hunter x Hunter’s best arc to date. — Grant?Baxter (@MrSaturn24) January 29, 2018

@Hunterxanimefan

@gholeaniket

Great to see Hunter X Hunter #manga return after such long time.

Missed it.

Hope Yoshihiro Togashi is back in good health and gives us a long streak. pic.twitter.com/pjuzwzuh9i — Aniket Ghole ~(˘▾˘~) (@gholeaniket) January 26, 2018

@MaxyTheBee

Oh wow, Hunter x Hunter was *a lot* this week. Togashi knows how to get people back in after a break — Maxy Bee (@MaxyTheBee) January 29, 2018

@josebravo__