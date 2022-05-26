Hunter x Hunter's Return Has Even Caught the Eye of KFC

✖

Hunter x Hunter fans have been eating good since it was revealed earlier this week that creator Yoshihiro Togashi was returning to his franchise with new chapters in the works, and it seems that one major fast-food chain is getting in on the news by sharing a hilarious meme. With the last chapter of Hunter x Hunter's manga being released in 2018, it's been some years since the current arc, The Succession Contest Arc, told its latest story, so it's definitely no surprise to see the fan response to the fighting anime's comeback.

While the manga is set to release new chapters in the near future, the anime adaptation hasn't hinted at releasing any new episodes to cover the upcoming stories. The last time that Hunter x Hunter hit the anime scene was with its final episode released in 2014, which covered the Election Arc of the series, though there is plenty of material to cover with the Dark Continent Expedition Arc and the current Succession Contest Arc. With Togashi returning for new chapters after quite the hiatus, the artist has yet to reveal if he is planning to bring the story of Gon to an end but rest assured, fans of these anime hunters will be on the edge of their seats.

The Official Twitter Account for Kentucky Fried Chicken shared a hilarious meme that fuses Colonel Sanders and Killua from Hunter x Hunter under Yoshihiro Togashi, created by artist "Doop_444", proving how big the story is when it comes to the long-awaited return of Gon and his fellow hunters:

If you haven't been following the story of Gon and his fellow hunters in Hunter x Hunter, now would definitely be the best time to play catch up before the manga's return, with Viz Media and Manga Plus currently having the full library on their sites and an official synopsis reading as such:

"Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts, and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam. Those who do pass gain access to restricted areas, amazing stores of information and the right to call themselves "Hunters." Can Gon, a country boy, follow his father and join their ranks?"

What do you think of this hilarious fusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters.