Hunter x Hunter Publisher Breaks Silence on the Manga's Comeback

Hunter x Hunter may have kept quiet for the past few years, but that silence just made the news of its comeback all the bigger this week. It wasn't long ago reports surfaced from Japan about creator Yoshihiro Togashi resuming work on the manga, after all. The artist left netizens buzzing after apparently launching a Twitter to announce the manga's comeback, and now, his publisher is breaking its silence on the subject.

Over in Japan, Oricon was able to get a comment from Weekly Shonen Jump about Togashi's cryptic post. It was there the spokesperson confirmed the creator really does operate the Twitter profile in question, so fans don't need to worry about it being fake. And since the page confirmed Hunter x Hunter is being worked on these days, well – you can put two and two together.

Shonen Jump, which is overseen by publisher Shueisha, did not comment on when Hunter x Hunter would return to print. The manga was last seen in the magazine several years ago. Togashi put the series on hiatus in 2018, so Hunter x Hunter has been on a break for over 1,200 days at this point. However, the artist assured fans they wanted to return to the manga someday, and it seems Togashi is making good on that promise.

If you are not caught up with Hunter x Hunter, you can catch up with the manga through Viz Media's digital vault or Manga Plus. You can find more details about the hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam. Those who do pass gain access to restricted areas, amazing stores of information and the right to call themselves "Hunters." Can Gon, a country boy, follow his father and join their ranks?"

How are you feeling about Hunter x Hunter returning? What do you want to see from Togashi's new chapters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.