Hunter x Hunter Is Trending Globally Amid Comeback Reports

Hunter x Hunter went on hiatus more than 1,200 days ago, and some fans admit they were ready to give up on the hit manga. However, that all changed today after a rather unexpected post went live. The manga's creator just revealed work on Hunter x Hunter has resumed, and fans are losing their minds about the comeback.

As you can see below, the Internet is geeking out about Hunter x Hunter, and the anime is trending globally in light of this update. It would put things lightly to say Togashi's return to Shonen Jump is one of this year's biggest industry announcements. After all, the manga's hiatus went on long enough to convince some that the series was finished for good. But after taking a much-needed rest, Togashi is ready to gift fans with some special new chapters.

At this time, Shonen Jump has not commented on Togashi's Twitter update, and we don't know when exactly the manga will make its return. However, the creator's post does suggest six chapters are already done behind the scenes. It seems four more are on the horizon, so Hunter x Hunterr could resume serialization later this year if all goes well!

