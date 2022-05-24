Hunter x Hunter Is Trending Globally Amid Comeback Reports
Hunter x Hunter went on hiatus more than 1,200 days ago, and some fans admit they were ready to give up on the hit manga. However, that all changed today after a rather unexpected post went live. The manga's creator just revealed work on Hunter x Hunter has resumed, and fans are losing their minds about the comeback.
As you can see below, the Internet is geeking out about Hunter x Hunter, and the anime is trending globally in light of this update. It would put things lightly to say Togashi's return to Shonen Jump is one of this year's biggest industry announcements. After all, the manga's hiatus went on long enough to convince some that the series was finished for good. But after taking a much-needed rest, Togashi is ready to gift fans with some special new chapters.
At this time, Shonen Jump has not commented on Togashi's Twitter update, and we don't know when exactly the manga will make its return. However, the creator's post does suggest six chapters are already done behind the scenes. It seems four more are on the horizon, so Hunter x Hunterr could resume serialization later this year if all goes well!
What do you make of Hunter x Hunter returning? How do you want this manga comeback to go...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Redefining Speechless
Hunter x Hunter is coming FINALLY back and it’s not a joke this time pic.twitter.com/wqrsCPas62— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 24, 2022
When We Least Expect It
I honestly... almost gave up hope with Hunter x Hunter
Can't believe its coming back....— Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) May 24, 2022
Oh, It's Happening
if you told me yesterday that THEE yoshihiro togashi will announce a hunter x hunter comeback using twitter i would have told you that you need to be put in an institution pic.twitter.com/Ku5uj1CA8S— ً (@ihsoka) May 24, 2022
Farewell to Arms
HUNTER X HUNTER FINALLY COMING BACK!!LESSGOOO 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/40wPxIYT2g— Mikey Himiko (@fruityjmsz) May 24, 2022
Where's the Lie?
Hunter x Hunter fans right now pic.twitter.com/ZizbhIOHqP— Dani | Bleach 🧤 (@ichigod22) May 24, 2022
Hold Up
I cannot believe I live to see Hunter X Hunter return, what the fuck— Oceaniz (@Oceaniz96) May 24, 2022
Get Hyped!
HUNTER X HUNTER IS FOR REAL COMING BACK LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0jpLCAvUBu— Johnny (@JohnnySpittin) May 24, 2022
To Be Honest
I'm not emotionally stable enough to have Hunter X Hunter return, just for it to be ripped away from me again. pic.twitter.com/5pMXj669yk— Connor (@CDawgVA) May 24, 2022
The Greatest Returns
every jump mangaka getting slandered now that togashi coming back i’m crying pic.twitter.com/z1iNQwq1ZO— shash (@cactuzzshash) May 24, 2022
What Power
It really goes to show how many people love Hunter x Hunter when you look at worldwide trends atm
Man doesn't write for 3 years almost 4 and instantly trends more than any manga in a long time.— Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) May 24, 2022