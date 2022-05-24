Hunter x Hunter Actors React to the Manga's Long-Awaited Return

✖

It has been years since Hunter x Hunter gifted fans new content, but that might all change in 2022. Since the manga went on hiatus in 2018, no one has heard from Gon or Killua let alone the rest of their gang. Now, a new report suggests Hunter x Hunter is gearing up to make a comeback, and the post is drawing more buzz thanks to a response from two Hunter x Hunter stars.

For those needing context, Twitter went into a frenzy today when an anonymous account thought to belong to Yoshihiro Togashi posted a photo of some manga drafts. The teaser said new chapters were being worked on by Togashi, but no one was able to verify the account until the creator of One-Punch Man stepped in. Yusuke Murata confirmed the account does belong to Togashi, leaving fans plenty of reasons to get hyped.

It didn't take long for Megumi Han or Mariya Ise to comment on the ordeal either. After all, the two voice actors are considered Hunter x Hunter royalty. Han is known for voicing Gon in the anime while Ise oversaw Killua. The two actresses are notorious Hunter x Hunter fans even though its anime ended a while back. So after this hiatus update went live, the two stars hit up social media with telling reactions.

Han posted a simple picture from the Hunter x Hunter manga of Gon tearing up, and Ise did the same with Killua. Neither actress said anything conclusive about the comeback, but it seems they're just as emotional about the manga returning as we all are. So if Shueisha wants to drop an official statement regarding the comeback, that'd be great!

What do you make of this latest update on Hunter x Hunter? Can you believe the manga has been on hiatus for so long? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.