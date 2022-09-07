In/Spectre Season 2 Releases New Poster

In/Spectre made its big debut back in 2020, and as you can imagine, fans have kept an eye out for its second season ever since the first wrapped. Brain's Base has been hard at work on the show even amidst the pandemic. And now, a new poster for season two has dropped ahead of its debut next year!

As you can see below, the new key visual highlights Kuro Sakuragawa and Kotoko Iwanaga as expected. The leads are shown rushing through a busy street while Kotoko leads. Given what we saw of the pair in season one, we can expect In/Spectre to explore their relationship even more with its comeback, and fans won't dare to complain about that.

For those who are unaware, In/Spectre is set to release season two next year. The show secured a January 2023 release, so it will help kick off the new year. It is just one of several major hits on the way as 2023 will bring other giants back to television like Attack on Titan. So if you need to catch up on In/Spectre, you have some time to binge season one.

Want to know more about Kyo Shirodaira's supernatural thriller? You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"The 17-year-old Kotoko has a unique situation. When she was a child, she was kidnapped by spirits called yōkai, and returned missing one leg and one eye. Since then, she has been able to communicate with otherworldly forces, both benevolent and dangerous. Kotoko is alone in her power until she learns that the crush she's watched from afar, Kurō, has had his own encounter with yōkai! As if being touched by the supernatural wasn't enough, Kurō's personal life is also in shambles. With their shared experiences and understanding, Kotoko and Kurō form a partnership to deal with mysteries, from ancient demons to the ghost of an idol. But for a girl who's used to dealing with spirits, winning love might prove to be the bigger challenge!"

Are you excited for In/Spectre to drop its next season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.