In/Spectre Delays Season 2 Release

It seems like one of this year's most-anticipated series is pushing its release back. A new report has confirmed In/Spectre is no longer planning on unleashing season two this fall. Now, it seems the anime will return with new episodes no earlier than next year.

The update comes straight from the series itself as the In/Spectre Twitter posted the announcement earlier today. It was there the show's committee informed fans that season two is being delayed but no definite reason was given for the postponement.

"We have decided to postpone the release of In/Spectre season two which was scheduled to release this October due to various reasons. Currently, the show is scheduled to debut in January 2023. Thank you for understanding," the team's statement reads.

For those who don't remember In/Spectre, the series came to television in January 2020 and ended season one that March. A lot has happened since the show premiered, but the team at Brain's Base assured fans more of the anime was in the works. Now, it seems the supernatural romance is ready for its new era, and it will come around at the start of 2023.

Want to know more about In/Spectre? You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Iwanaga Kotoko became the god of wisdom to the supernatural beings and spends her days solving problems for them. However, the boy who she fell head over heels for, Sakuragawa Kuro, is someone that is feared by all supernatural creatures. The two of them face various mysterious incidents involving the supernatural in this love x romance x mystery series. Where will these fantastical incidents lead them and what will happen with Kotoko's crush?"

What do you make of this season two update? Have you checked out the first season of In/Spectre yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.