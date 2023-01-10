In/Spectre Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

In/Spectre has finally kicked off its highly anticipated second season with its first new episode airing as part of the jam packed Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The Crunchyroll co-production was one of the original slate of original anime releases the streaming service took on back in 2020, and it was such a hit with fans that a second season announcement wasn't a surprise at all. After a few years of waiting, the second season of the series has finally aired its first episode.

Taking on Kyo Shirodaira, Hiro Kyohara and Chasiba Katase's original novel series, In/Spectre Season 2 is one of the many franchises returning with new episodes this month. With the first one offering an original adventure not seen in the novel version, fans have begun to wonder how long this will last. According to the Blu-ray and DVD listings for the series overseas, In/Spectre Season 2 will last a single cour of 12 episodes much like the first season.

How to Watch In/Spectre Season 2

Originally slated to make its premiere last Fall, In/Spectre Season 2 is finally airing its new episodes as part of the Winter 2023 schedule. Directed by Keiji Gotoh for Brain's Base with Noboru Takagi writing the scripts, you can now find the new episodes streaming with Crunchyroll as they release in Japan. You can catch up with the first season there as well, and as for what to expect, Crunchyroll teases In/Spectre as such:

"Iwanaga Kotoko became the god of wisdom to the supernatural beings and spends her days solving problems for them. However, the boy who she fell head over heels for, Sakuragawa Kuro, is someone that is feared by all supernatural creatures. The two of them face various mysterious incidents involving the supernatural in this love x romance x mystery series. Where will these fantastical incidents lead them and what will happen with Kotoko's crush?"

Is this going to be enough episodes for In/Spectre's new season? What are you hoping to see go down?