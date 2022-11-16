In/Spectre Season 2 Trailer Released

Crunchyroll hasn't just made a name for itself by acquiring some of the biggest heavy hitters in the anime world for its streaming service, the platform has also branched out to create anime originals that have only added to its expansive library. With the news dropping earlier this year that Tower of God would be returning to the streaming service for a second season, Crunchyroll is also set to bring back In/Spectre for a second season and has a new trailer to get anime fans prepped for Kotoko and Kuro's big comeback.

The first season aired its season finale in 2020, bringing the initial twelve-episode batch and giving fans a good idea of this romantic supernatural romp. With the manga created by Chasiba Katase continuing to release new chapters to this day, there is plenty of material for In/Spectre to adapt to its anime adaptation. Set to return in January of next year, the Crunchyroll original will be arriving in a crowded anime season, with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, and Attack on Titan making big comebacks in 2023.

The Official Trailer for In/Spectre's second season arrived thanks to the anime's Twitter Account, giving fans a look into the return of Kotoko and Kuro:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of In/Spectre, Crunchyroll has an official description on its site, and with the second season beginning in January of next year, you have time to catch up on the dozen episodes:

"The 17-year-old Kotoko has a unique situation. When she was a child, she was kidnapped by spirits called yōkai, and returned missing one leg and one eye. Since then, she has been able to communicate with otherworldly forces, both benevolent and dangerous. Kotoko is alone in her power until she learns that the crush she's watched from afar, Kurō, has had his own encounter with yōkai! As if being touched by the supernatural wasn't enough, Kurō's personal life is also in shambles. With their shared experiences and understanding, Kotoko and Kurō form a partnership to deal with mysteries, from ancient demons to the ghost of an idol. But for a girl who's used to dealing with spirits, winning love might prove to be the bigger challenge!"

