Inuyasha is Getting One Adorable Nendoroid

Nendoroids have done a fantastic job of representing some of the biggest anime franchises around, with figurines created for the likes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Yu Yu Hakusho, Demon Slayer, and even new properties such as Promare. Now, Good Smile is looking to dive into the past once again with a Nendoroid created for the half-demon anime character that is Inuyasha. While an official look at Inuyasha’s Nendoroid has yet to be revealed, the fans had spoken and the popular demon will be getting a figurine of his own in the future.

Good Smile revealed the results of their recent poll via their Official Twitter Account, asking what characters from both anime and otherwise fans would like to see, with Inuyasha managing to take home the victory and claim a spot as an upcoming Nendoroid for fans to purchase:

The results are in for the Next Nendoroid Survey! After counting up your votes, we’re excited to announce 6 new Nendoroids in the works! Inuyasha

Will you be picking up the Inuyasha Nendoroid when it is released? What other anime and/or fictional characters would you like to see get their own figurines? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Inuyasha!

Originally created by Rumiko Takahashi for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1996, Inuyasha follows the story of high school girl Kagome Higurashi. In it, Kagome finds herself thrown into the feudal era where she discovers her connection to a late priestess named Kikyo. Charged with protecting a relic known as the Sacred Jewel, Kagome teams up with a half-demon named Inuyasha who covets its power, and the manga details their journeys through Japan as they attempt to piece together the powerful gem. The series was adapted to a popular anime that ran for a number of years, ultimately covering the entire run of the manga.

