Inuyasha Sequel Project Seemingly Revealed With Character Designs

It seems as if the half demon adventures of Inuyasha and Kagome haven't quite ended after all as character designs and a poster for what is possibly a sequel to the series have been revealed via social media! The anime project, which is reportedly called Hanyo no Yashahime shows what might be the children of the characters that have become fan favorites as a result of the classic anime series. Though Inuyasha came to an end with Inuyasha: The Final Act, it looks like the supernatural world that spawned the anime characters will be making a comeback!

While there are few details about what this project is, whether it be a television series, feature length film, or manga, it's clear that these character designs are doing a great job of giving us an idea of what characters these new offerings might be related to. With each of these protagonists seemingly baring striking resemblances to Inuyasha himself, Kagome, Miroku, and Sango, we'll be extremely interested in seeing further details about the origins of these characters as well as how they'll be hitting the scene in the future!

Twitter User RanobeSugoi shared these character designs from Hanyo no Yashahime, also displaying both Inuyasha and his brother Sesshomaru in the background, leaving us with the impression that these characters will be carrying on the legacy of these demonic warring siblings:

Though Inuyasha may have ended years ago, the creator, Rumiko Takahashi has kept busy with the new manga project of Mao, which focuses on a similar set up to the one that was created in the fantasy tale of Inuyasha. While an anime adaptation of Rumiko's latest story has yet to be even hinted at, we are certainly surprised to see that a true sequel to Inuyasha may finally be taking off and we're sure that the cult favorite anime announcement will be turning some heads for those who have been waiting to jump back into this monster filled world!

While details are scarce for now, we'll be sure to let you readers know what all the juicy tid bits about what this anime entails as we learn them!

