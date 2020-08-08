Yashahime Shares Close Look at Adult Kohaku in Inuyasha Sequel

✖

The big sequel anime series to Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha manga, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, will feature new characters as well as new looks for returning favorites such as Sango's younger brother, Kohaku. He will be making his return to the franchise with the new sequel anime, and now we have gotten a much closer look at the now adult Kohaku's character design. When the sequel anime series was first announced to be in the works earlier this year, one of the more intriguing aspects of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon was that Kohaku carried on his demon slaying into his adult years.

Not only that, but he now works in this group alongside Sango and Miroku's son, Hisui, as well as one of Sesshomaru's twin daughters, Setsuna. These three are seen fighting alongside one another in the debut trailer for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon for a few brief moments but unfortunately there's not much known about their ultimate role in the upcoming sequel series. You can check out Kokaku's older design below as shared through Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's official Twitter account:

Kohaku being here at this adult age definitely opens up all sorts of questions about the sequel. How much time has passed since the end of Inuyasha? Where are Sango and Miroku, and why aren't they involved in the fights anymore? Are they retired somewhere? What does Kohaku's age here mean for the fact that Inuyasha, Kagome, and more from the original series' core cast are seemingly missing so far? What do you think?

What do you think of Kohaku's adult design making its debut in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? Which Inuyasha characters are you most excited to reunite with in the upcoming sequel anime? Will you be tuning in when the new sequel premieres later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.