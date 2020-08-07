Inuyasha Sequel, Yashahime, Shares Close Look at Sango and Miroku's Son

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, a brand new anime series set after the events of Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha manga, will be featuring the children of the characters in the original series and now we have gotten a close look at the character design for Sango and Miroku's son, Hisui. When the original series was nearing its end, Sango and Miroku were revealed to have had a few children. These children seemed to include two daughters and a son, and now that son has returned much older in the new sequel series alongside the future children of Sesshomaru and a mystery mother, and Inuyasha and Kagome.

It's not quite clear what happened to their other two children (as well as many of the original characters not yet seen in the sequel series), but along with the first full trailer for the new series the official Twitter account for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon shared a closer look at Hisui's character design. Much like the demon slayer clan his mother and uncle belong too, Hisui is also decked out in some pretty familiar gear -- with a pretty familiar weapon.

Unfortunately, there's not much information as to the wherabouts of his parents or how much time has passed before the start of the new series in the description for Hisui's character, "Sango and Miroko’s son, Hisui. As a Demon Slayer, he has connections with Towa, Setsuna, and the others. His weapon is the Hiraikotsu, previously used by Sango." You can check out his full character sheet below!

In the new trailer for the sequel series, Hisui is also seen riding on top of Kirara so that's yet another riddle on top of a series full of other mysteries. Just how many years has it been since the end of the original series? What do you think? How are you feeling about all of the looks into Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon so far? Wondering how the Inuyasha world will continue in this sequel? What do you think happened to Sango and Miroku in this new series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.