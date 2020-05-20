Inuyasha Cosplay Brings Out Sesshomaru's Gorgeous Side

✖

There were a ton of reasons to check out Inuyasha back in the day, and this cosplay serves as a reminder just how big of a reason to watch was to see whatever gorgeous thing Sesshomaru was going to be up to. Much of the time it involved Sesshomaru wandering from place to place without much rhyme or reason, but that quiet intensity is what drew so many fans to the character in the first place. Not only that, but Sesshomaru apparently even has children after the series ends who will be making their debut in the big sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

Whether you were more of an Inuyasha fan than a Sesshomaru one, it's hard to deny that his cool and collected demeanor just made him all the more enticing to watch. This was something the anime was especially good at capturing as every check in with Sesshomaru was often accompanied by some equally as great imagery.

It's that kind of cool and gorgeous imagery is what artist Maestro Tomei (who you can find on Instagram here) was able to tap into with their take on Sesshomaru. In an instantly nostalgic way, it's the kind of cosplay that instantly transports you to all those times you were enraptured by Sesshomaru's appearances. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris. (Maestro Tomei) (@maestro_tomei) on May 6, 2020 at 1:28am PDT

Although it has yet to be confirmed whether or not Sesshomaru himself will be making an appearance in the sequel, his twin daughters will be taking the center stage of the big sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. The sequel has also yet to reveal who the mother of Sesshomaru's future children is, but fans have been very curious as to why he ends up having half demon children after spending the first series always berating Inuyasha for that very thing.

We'll find out soon enough for ourselves as Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is currently scheduled to debut this Fall, and Viz Media will be bringing the English language release of the sequel outside of Japan. Are you excited to catch up with Sesshomaru after all this time? Curious to find out who the mother of his future children is? Who do you think ended up with Sesshomaru after the first series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

