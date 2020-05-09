Inuyasha Fans are Questioning Who Sesshomaru Has Kids With

Coming to an end several years ago, Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha is reportedly roaring back with a major sequel anime project taking place years after the end of the original series. Like many of the big hit sequels we have seen in the last few years, this upcoming project will reportedly follow the kids of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru from the original series. But while Inuyasha fans can most likely guess who was the mother to Inuyasha's children, there's a big question as to who the isolated Sesshomaru ended up having kids with for this new series.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their confusion as to who ended up being the mother to Sesshomaru's children, and there are quite a few running theories. One of which sees Sesshomaru having a half-demon child, thus going back on many of his protests in the original, and another major theory has fans guessing that the young girl who joined him on journey, Rin, grew up and eventually had kids with him.

But what do you think? Did Sesshomaru have children with Rin? Is it going to be a character we don't know? Who else could it be? Read on to see what fans are saying and Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!