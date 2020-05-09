Inuyasha Fans are Questioning Who Sesshomaru Has Kids With
Coming to an end several years ago, Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha is reportedly roaring back with a major sequel anime project taking place years after the end of the original series. Like many of the big hit sequels we have seen in the last few years, this upcoming project will reportedly follow the kids of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru from the original series. But while Inuyasha fans can most likely guess who was the mother to Inuyasha's children, there's a big question as to who the isolated Sesshomaru ended up having kids with for this new series.
Fans have taken to Twitter to share their confusion as to who ended up being the mother to Sesshomaru's children, and there are quite a few running theories. One of which sees Sesshomaru having a half-demon child, thus going back on many of his protests in the original, and another major theory has fans guessing that the young girl who joined him on journey, Rin, grew up and eventually had kids with him.
But what do you think? Did Sesshomaru have children with Rin? Is it going to be a character we don't know? Who else could it be? Read on to see what fans are saying and Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Wait a Minute...
Inuyasha fandom rn happy that we’re getting a sequel but also terrified that the mother of Sesshomaru’s daughter might be Rin: pic.twitter.com/0LGPpLb0Bp— 🔥Yun🔥@ FINALS (@TOKIJINS) May 8, 2020
TELL US
I need to know who’s Sesshomaru’s baby mama RIGHT NOW #inuyasha pic.twitter.com/ayyvhrjgyf— Curious Cat (@tee___62) May 8, 2020
"Settle Down Now"
wait wait wait holup settle down now who the fuck did sesshomaru had a kid with #INUYASHA pic.twitter.com/iBzhPef5mf— joudiii (@issyogirljoudi) May 8, 2020
It's True Though
"New Inuyasha anime following Inuyasha and Seishomaru's kids-"
All of anitwt: pic.twitter.com/yEkL6hobsm— -` ᴀᴅ ´- (@gesuko__) May 8, 2020
WHAT IF THOUGH
rumiko takahashi: sesshomaru has daughters!— nour (@saiIormichiru) May 8, 2020
inuyasha twt: WOOOOOO
someone: wait what if the mother is-
inuyasha twt: pic.twitter.com/dyFod5mOFU
That's a Lot to Take in
sesshomaru really spent the entire show making fun of inuyasha for being a half demon... only to have his kid be a half demon pic.twitter.com/Brrw4GC83t— tea | zines (@inuyashas_) May 8, 2020
That's Egg on His Face...
sesshomaru talking shit about inuyasha but having a half human child pic.twitter.com/bsfKiSimOv— mo ran’s whore ⁷ (@wwxcummies) May 8, 2020
But Seriously...
"new inuyasha anime with their kids!!!"— valkyrie 🆒️🆒️🆒️ (@crystarius) May 8, 2020
me: no fear
random commenter: why does sesshomaru's daughter look like rin
me: pic.twitter.com/zF3otrTOYM
