Inuyasha Sequel Reveals Release Window, Returning Staff

Inuyasha fans got one of the biggest surprises ever when it was officially announced that the franchise would be coming back with a brand new anime set after the events of the original series. Not only will this new sequel feature the children of main characters Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, but Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will also feature original series creator Rumiko Takahashi returning to contribute new character designs for the sequel. But when will we be able to catch this big sequel series? According to the anime's official website and Twitter, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is currently aiming for a Fall 2020 release.

Not only is Takahashi returning to provide new character designs for the sequel, the new anime will also feature some key members of the original anime's staff. The sequel will be produced by Sunrise (like the original series) and will feature Inuyasha episode director Teruo Sato as the director.

Katsuyuki Sumisawa will be returning from the original anime to provide the scripts for the sequel, Yoshihito Hishinuma will be returning to adapt Takahashi's new characters for animation, and Kaoru Wada is returning to compose the music for the sequel too.

Viz Media officially describes Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon as such, "The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

Are you excited to finally see Inuyasha's big anime sequel later this Fall? Are you excited to find out that much of the team behind the first anime is coming back for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? What are you hoping to see with this big sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.