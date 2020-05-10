Inuyasha Sequel Licensed for Distribution by Viz Media

✖

It has been years since Inuyasha hit up fans with new content, but Viz Media has plans to bring the series back to life with a sequel. Over the weekend, it was confirmed Inuyasha's team has come up with a sequel to the Feudal Era adventure. Now, Viz Media has given fans a bit of good news as it announced it has acquired distribution rights for the much-anticipated anime.

The news went live shortly after creator Rumiko Takahashi and Sunrise Studios confirmed the sequel is legit. The title, which is named Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, plans to debut in the near future barring any pandemic-related delays. That means Viz Media will be poised to release the TV series on home video or streaming services as well.

The publisher confirmed its distribution rights will cover North and Latin American territories. This deal isn't too surprising as Viz Media has a long history with Inuyasha. The brand licensed the original anime series back in October 2000, so it only makes sense for the company to oversee this sequel. And if fans are really lucky, Adult Swim will find a way to fit this Inuyasha anime into its programming as the original series thrived on the late-night block.

For now, fans are left to wonder how this sequel will turn out, and hype is high for Inuyasha's return. An official synopsis for the anime was shared upon its official announcement, so you can read the blurb below:

"Set in feudal Japan, half-demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her to present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a demon slayer working for Kohaku. But to Twoa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

