Inuyasha Sequel Reveals Official Title, First Story Details

After details popped up online seemingly teasing that a new anime set after the events of Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha was in the works, Viz Media has officially confirmed this to be the case. Announcing on their website, the new sequel anime will be set in the Inuyasha universe following Inuyasha and Sesshomaru's daughters. Not only that, but the new anime project has also confirmed its official English language title -- Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. Along with the reveal of its title comes the first story details for the new series as well.

According to the new synopsis from Viz Media, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be a "story transcending time" as a new set of characters are involved in the same kind of kooky portal shenanigans Kagome found herself stuck in with the original series.

Viz Media officially describes the story as such, "In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family."

(Photo: Viz Media)

Elaborating further, the sequel then reveals its more direct connection to the original, "Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

Now that a sequel has been confirmed to be in the works and features Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter, it's just a matter of seeing how involved the original series' characters will be in the new anime. It has yet to be confirmed what form this new anime project will take, but a story like this would definitely make for a strong series. Especially when factoring updates in for other fan favorite characters like Sesshomaru.

Are you excited to see Inuyasha continue with an official anime sequel? What kind of character do you think Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter will be? What do you think the other characters will be up to when the sequel makes its big debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

