Inuyasha Sequel Reveals First Details for Sesshomaru's Daughters

Fans were stunned yesterday when a sequel to the classic anime of Inuyasha was announced that was titled, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and one of the biggest questions that made the rounds was just who were the daughters of the antagonist of the first series, Sesshomaru! Luckily, details have begun to leak regarding the identities of Towa and Setsuna, who appear to be the two fourteen year old twin daughters of Inuyasha's brother. With both of these daughters being half-demons, similar to Inuyasha, they'll be introducing a brand new generation of fans to the magical world created by Rumiko Takahashi!

Towa is "a modern girl living in the Reiwa Era" who is 14 years old and apparently traveled to the modern world. While in our world, she was raised by Kagome's younger brother, Sota, meaning that this daughter of Sesshomaru is living a far different life from her father that barely experienced the modern world. At first glance, you may notice that Towa is wearing far more masculine clothes, but in her character description, it is noted that she does so in order to improve her fighting skill.

Towa's sister, Setsuna, looks far more like their father and has spent her life living in the world that he knew. Working as a "ghost exterminator", Setsuna wears the similar scarf and has a demeanor that is far more like their father in that she is "calm, collected, and not moved by events". Setsuna doesn't believe that Towa is in fact her sister and it seems as if there is a bit of mystery as to why they were separated and why they lived out their lives in two separate worlds.

The Official Account for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon shared these new character descriptions, as well as some new character designs for both Towa and Setsuna, following the official announcement that this anime sequel to the classic of Inuyasha would be dropping later this year:

