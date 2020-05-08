Inuyasha Fans are Ready for its Big Sequel

After the original manga came to an end in 2008, and the anime came to an end with The Final Act in 2010, Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha franchise is seemingly on the way back with a new sequel anime project taking place years after the end of the original series. Reportedly following the children of the first series' characters Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, the new project is currently one of the most talked about breaks in quite some time. Fans have been waiting for more of this series ever since it came to an end, and that long wait is now presumably over.

Inuyasha was one of the biggest crossover appeal series in the United States when it made its run on Adult Swim back in the day, so now it's clear that a sequel will go on to be just as if not more successful thanks to the response from the original series.

At the very least, fans are definitely excited to see what's next on deck for Rumiko Takahashi's franchise.