Inuyasha Fans are Ready for its Big Sequel
After the original manga came to an end in 2008, and the anime came to an end with The Final Act in 2010, Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha franchise is seemingly on the way back with a new sequel anime project taking place years after the end of the original series. Reportedly following the children of the first series' characters Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, the new project is currently one of the most talked about breaks in quite some time. Fans have been waiting for more of this series ever since it came to an end, and that long wait is now presumably over.
Inuyasha was one of the biggest crossover appeal series in the United States when it made its run on Adult Swim back in the day, so now it's clear that a sequel will go on to be just as if not more successful thanks to the response from the original series.
At the very least, fans are definitely excited to see what's next on deck for Rumiko Takahashi's franchise. Read on to see what fans are saying about Inuyasha's new sequel, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Is this Even Real?!
Honestly feel like im gonna pass out lol #inuyasha pic.twitter.com/rRcOqemBQf— ✨-Superior_Small_One-✨ (@small_superior) May 8, 2020
Time for a Rewatch!
Inuyasha is coming back holy shit my days of not being able to sleep at 4am and watching this show on tv will be relived I’m so happy I have to rewatch the original this is so awesome this is one of my favorite shows ever it deserves so much love my dawgs and wolves and foxes and pic.twitter.com/FZswFZB7oS— Nicholas Grillburger Steiden (@GrillburgerDAQ) May 8, 2020
Really, Who Would've Thought?
Me to other Inuyasha fans about the sequel: pic.twitter.com/nJKc1Bh4Yd— chantel kujo. (@chantellyyy) May 8, 2020
Remember Those Good Endings?
inuyasha sequel was announced so ofc i’m bringing back the best ending theme ever pic.twitter.com/fHohga9Gln— *･゜ﾟbianca⁷ ♡s jungwoo (@kmjuwoos) May 8, 2020
It's Time to Wake Up!
INUYASHA FANDOM WAKE UP pic.twitter.com/oAPxuzctXo— j. :) (@sunhashira) May 8, 2020
Now Bring Back the Cosplay!
Aight, so Inuyasha cosplays are relevant again and I am ready. pic.twitter.com/jm4Djv4vY4— Nipah 🐣 ACNH commissions (@NipahDUBS) May 8, 2020
BUT WHO'S THE MOTHER THOUGH
Inuyasha fandom rn happy that we’re getting a sequel but also terrified that the mother of Sesshomaru’s daughter might be Rin: pic.twitter.com/0LGPpLb0Bp— 🔥Yun🔥@ FINALS (@TOKIJINS) May 8, 2020
SERIOUSLY, SESSHOMARU?!?
The entire Inuyasha fandom rn trying to figure out who the mother of Sesshoumaru's daughter is. pic.twitter.com/eUcOvJh1wk— jessie (@_llewwellyn) May 8, 2020
