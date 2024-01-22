Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Premiere Date Confirmed

Invincible Season 2 is finally coming back for new episodes later this year, and Prime Video has finally revealed the premiere date for Invincible Season 2 Part 2! Invincible returned for Season 2 late last Fall, and kicked off a brutal new arc for Mark Grayson and the rest of the Earth following everything that happened in Season 1. As the season's first four episodes revealed, it's going to be a long and tough road for Mark that he really won't have time for. Thankfully, it's not going to be much longer before we see the animated series return.

Invincible fans have been waiting for more of Season 2 since Part One ended its run last year, and now the new episodes will be coming our way this March! Prime Video has announced that Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will premiere its first episode (Episode 5) on March 14th. Much like the first half of the season, Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will be airing on a weekly basis until the end of its run. You can get ready for this premiere with the special announcement promo for Invincible Season 2 Part 2 below.

In the second half of Season 2, I’m sure Mark goes back to college, reads his father’s books, and has nothing eventful happen to him or his family… pic.twitter.com/14EwBXXv8U — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 22, 2024

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Part 2

If you wanted to catch up with Invincible before Part 2 of Season 2 premieres, you can now find the first half of the season (along with the entire first season and Atom Eve special episode) streaming with Prime Video. Guest stars joining the cast for the season included the likes of Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

As for what to expect from the series as a whole, Prime Video teases Invincible as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Are you excited for Invincible Season 2 to come back with new episodes this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!