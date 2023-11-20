Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 First Look Clip Released

Invincible Season 2 is gearing up for the final episode of its planned releases for the year, and Invincible is getting fans ready for what's to come with the first look at Episode 4 of the season! Invincible Season 2 has taken a turn at a much quicker pace than expected from fans of both Robert Kirkman's original comics, and the animated series. While the first two episodes of the new season have been showcasing how Mark is trying to recover from everything that happened since fighting his father at the end of the first season, he's not going to have much time to recover.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 ended with the shocking return of Omni-Man to the series, and Mark is still very much worse for wear. This leads into the first look at Episode 4, which teases that Mark himself is going to go through all of these emotions all over again when coming face to face with the same father that nearly killed him at the end of the first season. You can check out the first clip from Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 as shared by the series' official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

This is all we’re legally able to show you from this Friday’s Invincible. If you experience emotional damage, you may be entitled to compensation from R Kirkman LLC. pic.twitter.com/cwFBSwjMVm — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) November 20, 2023

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Episode 4

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 will be premiering with Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 24th. This will be the final of the four planned episodes for Part 1 of the season before Invincible Season 2 returns with Part 2 of the season some time next year. Unfortunately, no release date has been set for the second half as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to catch up before the first half ends, you can currently catch up with all of the Invincible episodes released thus far (and the Atom Eve special released in between the first two seasons) now streaming with Amazon Prime Video.

Starring the likes of new additions to the cast for Season 2 such as Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and many more, Amazon Prime Video teases Invincible as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

What are you hoping to see from Invincible's next Season 2 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!