When Do New Invincible Season 2 Episodes Release?

Invincible Season 2 is now off and running with Amazon Prime Video, and now it's just a matter of waiting for each of the new episodes to hit! Invincible's first season of the series introduced fans to Mark Grayson as he was not only coming to grips with his newfound powers, but with the fact he was also becoming a superhero for the first time. But as the season came to an end, he got a major dose of reality with the reveal that his father was actually Earth's greatest enemy with the intention of conquering the world for a warrior alien race.

Invincible Season 2 picks up right after those massive shake ups as Mark is trying his best to recover from everything that's happened, but it's also revealed in the premiere episode that things are only going to get more intense from here on out. New villains, new heroes, new universes, and much more will continue to be revealed, so here's a break down of the next episodes coming down the pipeline over the next few weeks for Part 1 of the season.

(Photo: Skybound)

Invincible Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Invincible Season 2 will be releasing Part 1 of its new episodes over the rest of November, with Part 2 of the series hitting some time in 2024. There has yet to be a concrete release date revealed for the second half of the episodes just yet, but Invincible's release schedule for Season 2 coming later this month breaks down as such:

Invincible Season 2 Episode 2 – November 10th

Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 – November 17th

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 – November 24th

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 5-8 (TBA 2024)

You can currently catch up with all of the Invincible episodes (and the Atom Eve special released in between the first two seasons) now streaming with Amazon Prime Video. They tease the animated series as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

What are you hoping to see from Invincible Season 2 before it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!