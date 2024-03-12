Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 First Look Released

Invincible Season 2 will be returning for Part 2 later this week, and Prime Video has released the first look at Episode 5 ahead of its release! Invincible Season 2 kicked off its run late last Fall with the first four episodes of the new season, but left things off on a huge cliffhanger as Invincible and Omni-Man are now being directly monitored by the Viltrumite Empire. Fans have been curious to see how the rest of the season would be playing out ever since, and now the wait will soon be over as the new episodes return later this week.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 kicks off with Episode 5 on March 14th, and it seems like it's going to be immediately through Mark back into the deep end with more stuff to juggle. While we still have to see what the Viltrumite Empire has planned for Earth, the first look at Episode 5 of the season teases that Earth will be dealing with two more problems that have been building over the course of the episodes so far. Teasing how much trouble is coming Mark's way, check out the first look at Invincible Season 2's Part 2 premiere below:

This Thursday... TWO world shattering emergencies at the same time?! pic.twitter.com/VYkkDPsLbO — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 12, 2024

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Release Date

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will be streaming weekly with Prime Video (where you can currently find the first season and Atom Eve special) beginning on March 14th with Episode 5. The series stars the likes of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Guest stars joining the new season include Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

Prime Video teases what to expect from Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it. "

What are you hoping to see in Invincible Season 2's Part 2 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!