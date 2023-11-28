Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 Sets Up A Dark New Path for Mark

Invincible Season 2 has wrapped up the first half of its episodes for the year, and the final moments from Episode 4 has set up a dark new mission for Mark Grayson! Invincible Season 2 kicked off by showing how Mark and the rest of the heroes have been recovering from everything that happened in the fight against Omni-Man at the end of the first season. Then while Mark was trying to get over his father's actions, the two of them surprisingly came face to face as things only got worse from then on out with a dangerous new mission.

With his father Nolan lying to bring Mark to a distant planet in order to get his help, things got even worse for Mark when he realized that he now has a half-brother than his father wants him to help protect. And secondly, the Viltrumites had tracked down Nolan and started their attack. This kicked off a huge fight between Nolan, Mark and the Viltrumite invaders that ultimately ended up in Mark's brutal and bloodied loss. This leads the Viltrumites to give Mark a new mission, and now he must conquer Earth.

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Invincible: What's Mark's Next Mission?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 sees Nolan and Mark taking the loss to the Viltrumites despite having the upper hand through most of it. It's here that they take Nolan away, but decide to keep Mark alive. General Kregg arrives to explain that the Viltrumites were impressed by Mark surviving his first real clash against the fellow Viltrumites, and have thus crowned him Nolan's replacement to conquer Earth. He explains that they'll be back to check on his progress in that regard soon enough.

If the Viltrumites return to find Mark has not made any progress on conquering Earth, they will then do it for him with extreme prejudice. It's an ultimatum in which he either needs to kill a few humans to make sure the Earth bows to them, or they'll kill millions to take the planet for themselves. Revealing that they'll execute Nolan as well, it's now setting up Mark to be the conqueror that he was fighting so hard against when the first season came to an end.

What do you think is next for Mark as Invincible Season 2 continues? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!