Invincible Season 2 to Feel Much Bigger Than Season 1 According to Robert Kirkman





Invincible comic book series co-creator and animated series showrunner Robert Kirkman is giving fans a juicy tease for Invincible Season 2: It's going to be a whole lot bigger than the scope of what we saw in Season 1.

"I think Invincible season 1 is a clear representation of what you're going to get from this show, but overall season 2 is going to feel much bigger than season 1," Kirkman said to EW. "The overarching story of Invincible that'll continue from season to season is about the growth and change that Mark goes through as he moves from a teenager into adulthood... and possibly even into old age. So in season 2, we'll see him maturing and growing up a little bit."

That's really saying something: the first season of Invincible did nothing less than circulate the globe – and beyond that, to outer space. However, as fans of the Invincible comic book series know, the story goes much further than that as it continues to unfold...

How Invincible Season 2 Will Expand The Invincible Universe

"Season 2 overall represents an opening of the universe, an expansion of the universe," Kirkman added. "There were hints of things that are going on in season 1, and we're actually going to get to see those things. The Coalition of Planets was mentioned in season 1. The Coalition of Planets is something that we're actually going to see in season 2. And there's larger things on Earth. There are different factions, different villains, different things happening."

So there you have it: Invincible Season 2 will take a two-pronged approach to its universe-expanding: We'll get to see more of the cosmic order that exists, and how races like Omni-Man's species the Viltrumites fit into it. That will be key: Season 1 ended with Allan the Alien (Seth Rogen) allying with Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) to have Earth's heroes partner with the Galactic Coalition to stop the imperious Viltrumites from expanding their empire across the universe. And once the Viltrumite leaders learn that Omni-Man abandoned his post on Earth, the whole planet will be a target.

On the other side of things: Invincible Season 1 was largely focused on Mark learning to use his superpowers, forging his superhero identity as Invincible, and learning the terrible secret about his father. In Season 2, Mark and his friends/allies will be full-fledged heroes, (see: Atom Eve), which means we'll get to see a much larger portrait of what the superhero world looks like – with hopefully more time to get to know various heroes before they are horribly murdered.

Invincible Season has a released date of November 3rd on Prime Video with episodes being released weekly throughout the month. After going on hiatus in December, the show will then continue its second season at an undetermined date in early 2024.