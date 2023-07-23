Invincible Season 3 Has Already Finished Voice Recording

Season 2 of Prime Video's Invincible isn't even out yet, but Season 3 is confirmed to have already passed a major production milestone. After first arriving back in early 2021, fans have since been waiting over two years for Season 2 of Invincible to finally come about. And while that release for the show's next season is finally going to be happening in November, it's now known that development on Season 3 is very far along.

Shared during the San Diego Comic-Con panel for Invincible, it was said that voice recording for the show's third season is now complete. Given that Invincible is an animated series, there's clearly still a lot of work to be done on Season 3 as this voicework must now be placed into the animations that have to be painstakingly crafted. Still, the fact that recording has now finished should guarantee that Season 3 doesn't take over two years to release in the same way that Season 2 has.

"This is a very complicated show. There's a lot of work going into it," creator Robert Kirkman told ComicBook.com during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con recently. "Making an animated series is kind of like assembling a factory and getting that factory running, and now that we have everything in place, this is going to be the longest gap there will ever be between seasons. From this point on, every gap between seasons will be smaller."

Currently, Invincible Season 2 is slated to begin releasing on November 3 and will be continued in early 2024. Season 3 doesn't yet have a launch window of any sort, but an arrival next year is starting to seem feasible. Additionally, a one-off episode of Invincible centered around the origin of the character Atom Eve was surprise-released to coincide with SDCC and can be watched on Prime Video right now.

