Invincible Season 2 May Be Teasing a Spider-Man Crossover

It looks like Season 2 of Prime Video's Invincible could be teasing a crossover with Spider-Man. Within the past week, Skybound finally announced that Season 2 of Invincible would be arriving this November, over two years after the conclusion of the first season. In the wake of this reveal, fans learned that Skybound has been dropping hints for quite some time about the release of Season 2 and its additional spin-off episode dedicated to Atom Eve. Now, with the previous knowledge of these hints being laid, fans may have discovered a bombshell hint about a cameo that could be in store with Season 2.

Spotted by @TheDoctorX11 on Twitter, the original teaser video for Invincible Season 2 that released earlier this year featured a very subtle callback to Marvel Team-Up issue 14, which features both Invincible and Spider-Man. During the trailer, Invincible (Mark Grayson) can be seen scrolling through his phone and for a very brief moment, what looks to be the cover of Marvel Team-Up #14 appears on the screen. This could just be a well-hidden Easter egg from those at Skybound working on the series, but fans of Invincible have instead convinced themselves that this is a major tease about Spider-Man potentially appearing in the show's second season. The official Invincible Twitter account has also responded to these theories, but for now, has pretended that they have "no idea" what fans may be talking about.

I have no idea what that is!!! — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 22, 2023

To add even further credibility to this potential tease, fans have also pointed out that actor Josh Keaton has joined the cast of Invincible Season 2 in an undisclosed role. For those unaware, Keaton has been the voice of Spider-Man/Peter Parker in various projects that have included The Spectacular Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, and Spider-Man: Edge of Time. Just because Keaton is involved with Invincible doesn't mean he'll definitely be playing Spidey, but it is an interesting coincidence to be certain.

One way that this collaboration between and Invincible could also make sense involves Amazon itself. Within the past year, Amazon has partnered with Sony and Marvel to develop multiple shows for Prime Video. Currently, a live-action series tied to both Silk and Spider-Man Noir happen to be in the works. With this in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that a Spider-Man appearance in Invincible could also be feasible, especially since it's already happened in the comics.

Whether or not Spider-Man will show up in Invincible Season 2 isn't known, but at the very least, we now have a date for when this new slate of episodes will begin dropping. Season 2 of Invincible will arrive on November 3 on Prime Video and will release weekly throughout the month. After going on hiatus in December, the show will then continue its second season at an undetermined date in early 2024.