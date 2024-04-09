Invincible Season 3 Teases Fan-Favorite Costume Debut

Invincible Season 2 ended with a major change for Mark Grayson, and now the animated series is teasing fans for the debut of a fan-favorite Invincible suit for Season 3 from the comics as a result! Invincible Season 2 ended its run this month following its return for its final four episodes, and they were some of the most intense for Mark yet. The first half of the season had set the stage for some big conflicts to come, but the final episodes of the season revealed that these challenges would be far more mentally draining than they were physically as Mark is falling apart at the seams.

Invincible Season 2 was a transitional one for Mark as he was dealing with not only the fallout of everything that happened with his father in the first season, but the increase of demands that his hero work has had on his life. But as Mark begins to change as a result of all of the stress, it's starting to reveal an aggression that fans haven't seen from him before. Notably, this is also what the series has been teasing as the title cards gave way to a fully blue and black logo before Season 2 ended.

A black and blue title card taking us into season three? We're not teasing anything with this at all!!! pic.twitter.com/j5O4gkhSrJ — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 9, 2024

Invincible Season 3: Mark's Blue and Black Suit Teased

The blue and black Invincible logo heading into Season 3 is a prominent tease for a major shift fans will see with Mark in the coming episodes. Without giving too much away about what goes down in Robert Kirkman's original Invincible comics run, Mark changes into a new blue and black suit to coincide with his new mentality as a hero. As Mark decides to fully commit to his superhero life following his personal life falling apart, fans see a whole new kind of Invincible emerge with this new suit to help cap it off.

Invincible Season 3 has yet to announce a release date as of the time of this publication, but there's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened in the first two seasons of the animated series (along with the special Atom Eve standalone episode) now streaming with Prime Video.

