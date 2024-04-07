Invincible Creator Dishes on Season 2 Finale's Biggest Multiverse Cameo

Warning! Spoilers for Invincible Season 2's finale to follow! Invincible creator Robert Kirkman opened up about those wild multiverse cameos in Season 2's finale! Invincible Season 2 ended its run this month with the second half of the season, and the final episode was definitely the most explosive yet. With Mark finally coming face to face with Angstrom Levy, who had been brewing in the background for the previous episodes, fans saw the full scope of Levy's abilities as Mark was thrown from universe to universe. This ultimately led to some fun nods from not only its original comics, but comics and heroes from other universes as well.

The final episode of Invincible Season 2 not only featured some brutal action, but some surprise cameos from very familiar (yet importantly, legally distinct) heroes from other universes. The biggest of which was Josh Keaton (who famously voiced Peter Parker in The Spectacular Spider-Man) as "Agent Spider," and creator Robert Kirkman spoke to Variety about making this cameo happen while making sure it was a very legally distinct character from the Marvel hero it was inspired by in order to get to as close to the original comic as they could.

How Invincible Introduced Agent Spider

"It was just trying to figure out a way to keep that moment somewhat intact from the comics. It seemed like something that would be a fun and surprising way to do it," Kirkman began when referencing the original Invincible and Spider-Man crossover from the comics run. "Amazon legal, painstakingly, was like, 'No, the costume can't be that color. We gotta get away from this and that.' There were a lot of eyes on that scene. We wanted to find an actor who had done Spider-Man before."

In bringing in Josh Keaton for the cameo, Kirkman revealed, "[Supervising director] Dan Duncan came in immediately and was like, 'Josh Keaton needs to do it. 'Spectacular Spider Man' is a great series.' He had worked on it and said Josh was great. He seemed like the best possible choice because it's animation to animation. It seemed like it would be a fun thing." But Kirkman made sure to emphasize that this is Invincible's own Agent Spider.

"That said, he's not playing Spider-Man. That's Agent Spider. There might be some similarities, but I think Josh's nuanced performance as Agent Spider is completely different than the way he played Spider-Man in 'Spectacular Spider-Man.' But who knows? My opinion may be somewhat biased," Kirkman explained. It turns out, Kirkman and the team didn't get contacted by Marvel's lawyers, "No, I mean, I'm pretty sure Marvel found out about it today. So, we didn't call any Marvel lawyers or anything. No, that was Amazon's legal department's job to make sure that Marvel didn't need to know."

