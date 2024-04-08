Invincible Creator Addresses Season 2's Split Release

Invincible Season 2 wrapped up its run with the final half of its episodes this month, and the creator behind it all addressed the fan reactions to the fact it was split in half! Invincible Season 2 kicked off its new episodes last Fall, and left things on quite the intense cliffhanger following the end of the fourth episode. It wasn't until last month that the series finally came back with the final four episodes of Season 2, and fans finally got to see how Invincible was going to set the stage for Mark Grayson and the other heroes heading into Season 3.

Invincible Season 2's final episodes seemed to have gotten a mixed response from fans due to the split of the season, and speaking with Variety, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman addressed those fan reactions. Noting that it was necessary for the production of Season 2 overall, Kirkman believes that the split did not cause "any real, lasting detriment" to the series itself as it's still doing very well with Prime Video.

Invincible Creator Addresses Fan Concern Over Season 2

"I've certainly heard from people who didn't care for it," Kirkman responded when asked about fan reaction to Invincible's Season 2 split release. "I understand that when you're enjoying a thing and it gets taken away and given back to you at a later date — not the best. But it was a necessity for the production of Season 2. Overall, I think it went well. The response to the last half of Season 2 has very much been, 'Wish there hadn't been a split, love the last half of Season 2.' We're still hitting number one on the Amazon platform. I don't think it caused any real, lasting detriment to the show. But, you live and learn so we'll have to see how things go moving forward."

Invincible Season 3 is already in the works, so we'll soon see whether or not it follows the same pattern of a stacked release over a few months. But with the end of Season 2 setting Mark on a dark new path for the future, fans are going to want to see the next episodes as soon as possible. You can catch up with the first two seasons of Invincible and Atom Eve special episode now streaming with Prime Video.

How did you feel about Invincible Season 2's release schedule?

