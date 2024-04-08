Invincible Season 3: Robert Kirkman Confirms Two Major Characters Returning After Missing In Season 2

Invincible Season 3 will be bringing back two major characters that got big focus in Season 1, but didn't get any screen time in Season 2!

Invincible comic co-creator and animated series showrunner Robert Kirkman is confirming that the characters of Titan and Battle Beast will reappear in Season 3, after their shared storyline was sidelined in Season 2.

Who Are Invincible's Titan & Battle Beast? Explained

Titan and Battle Beast were the main supporting characters of Invincible Season 1 Episode 5, "That Actually Hurt". Mark Grayson/Invincible teamed up with local street enforcer Titan to take down his boss, Machine Head. However, Machine Head's mechanical brain calculated the betrayal, and the villain outsourced the enforcer work to some new hires – the scariest being the humanoid lion gladiator, Battle Beast. During the underworld showdown, Battle Beast nearly killed Invincible, as well as Guardians of the Globe members Monsters Girl and Black Samson. Even though the team rallied to protect their fallen comrades, Battle Beast wasn't actually defeated, but instead left on his own, after being disgusted with how his weak his fellow villains were, deeming the entire battle to be beneath him.

In the aftermath of Machine Head's defeat, it was revealed that Titan was actually using his sad story about being a dedicated family man forced into crime as a cover. His real goal for helping his family was using some big hero firepower to take out Machine Head so that Titan could replace him as the new boss of the underworld. With his ability to cover his body with solid stone and his clear criminal cunning, Invincible may find his next meeting with Titan to be far less collaborative.

Invincible Season 3: Why It Will Improve On Season 2

Invincible clearly experienced some growing pains in its sophomore season – as most shows do. The rocket propulsion of Season 1's father-son showdown between Invincible and his dad Omni-Man was always going to be hard to beat; Season 2's themes of trauma and growth were far less compelling (on a visceral level), but arguably did the deeper work of giving the show weight, and stakes, while effectively maneuvering characters around to the new places the needed to be in – mentally and emotionally – to move forward.

Invincible star J.K. Simmons is already helping fans breathe easy about one prospect for Season 3: we'll get a whole lot more Omni-Man than we did in Season 2:

"One of the things that I find really interesting about the way Robert, Simon, and the whole team are continuing to conceive this is that it is like sort of riding the waves... sometimes it feels like we almost lose track of Nolan, or lose focus on that character. And then, we come back and get a big dose of it, but to me, it never feels like we're getting too much.... And yes, there will be more Nolan in the future, but it'll continue to sort of wax and wane."

Indeed Invincible has now established itself as a show where the flow of storylines is never clear-cut. One entire episode can be dedicated to characters like Titan and his corner of the world – and then we don't see him again for (literal) years. Season 2 finally answered dangling Season 1 threads about villains like The Lizard League and Martian Sequids, while the mystery of an Egyptian Mummy trying to find a host body has been ongoing for two seasons and counting. Who knows when we'll ever get to that?

Invincible Seasons 1 & 2 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.