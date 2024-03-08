Invincible Voice Actor Jay Pharoah Has Major Tease for Live-Action Version, "Things Have Already Been Said" (Exclusive)

Invincible Season 2's much anticpated second chapter is nearly here, and fans are excited to see what fate awaits Mark, Nolan, Eve, and the rest of the beloved cast. One of the season's new additions is also becoming a favorite, that being Jay Pharoah's Bulletproof, who joined The Guardians earlier in season 2. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had the chance to speak to Pharoah all about the second half of the season, but they also discussed the rather mysterious live-action Invincible. Killian asked Pharoah if he would throw his hat into the ring to play the live-action version of the character, and Pharoah had an interesting tease to share.

"Hey man, things have already been said. I've already brought a couple of suggestions up about playing a live-action version of him," Pharoah said. "Yeah, why not? Hey, if we do it, hey, I can do it. I definitely have the physique and I still got the top, the hair, so let's do it."

We haven't heard much about the live-action film in a while, but the last time we checked in with Robert Kirkman it was still being developed. "We're very much still working on that," Kirkman said of the live-action movie. "Sometimes movies take a little bit longer. I think it's safe to say, if anything, the show has just helped that immensely. People are very excited about that movie potential at Universal. So we're riding that excitement and trying to push things forward as quickly as possible."

As of the last update, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are still attached to write the Invincible movie, but hopefully, we get some additional news on the project soon. In the meantime, Rogen is an executive producer of the Invincible TV series and also voices Allen the Alien in the show.

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Guest stars joining the new season include Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more. You can find the official description of season 2 below.

"Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age-except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it."

Invincible Season 2 hits Prime Video on March 14th.

