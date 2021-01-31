Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Announces Season 4 with First Teaser

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is coming back for a fourth season! The third season of the anime series managed to make its release last year despite challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and while it wasn't the overall best received season in the series, it seems that it has done well enough to continue with a new slate of episodes. This is especially great considering how the end of the third season teases some major shake ups for Bell and the rest of the Hestia Familia going forward.

Although a new OVA special was announced following the end of the third season, this is the first confirmation that a fourth season is on the way. As for when it releases, the teaser trailer (which includes English subtitles) has confirmed that Season 4 of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is currently slated for a release some time in 2022. You can check out a closer look at the new logo for the next season below as well, and the announcement teaser in the video above:

The announcement teaser runs through Bell Cranel's adventures through the first three seasons and Arrow of the Orion feature film, and it builds on the conclusion Bell came for himself at the end of the third season. He's starting to take a pride in his strength after losing to a powerful opponent, and thus seeks to gain even more strength moving forward. We'll be seeing a much different Bell in Season 4 for sure.

But what do you think? Are you excited for a fourth season in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? What did you think of the first three seasons and movie so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!