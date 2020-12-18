Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Announces New OVA

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has announced a new OVA special is on the way. Following a delay to the Fall season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the third season of the fan favorite series has finally ended its run. But while the third season of the series' ending did not come with a confirmation that a potential fourth season is on the way, it did come with the announcement that more from the series is coming in the form of a new OVA special.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has announced the third season will be getting a special OVA episode titled "Is It Wrong to Try to Go to a Hot Spring in Orario ~God of Baths Forever~." The announcement came with a special video (which you can see in the video above), and a new key visual for the OVA making its debut on April 28, 2021 in Japan. Check them out:

More information about the new OVA will be revealed at a special event for the franchise on January 31st, and special pack ins for the home video release of the special include new art and even a special character song featuring the actresses behind Hestia and Ais (who also get the focus of the announcement visual for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon's third OVA special).

Each of the seasons of the series have come with OVA specials like this one, so while it's not exactly a fourth season just yet it's a good sign that this franchise is still progressing steadily! But what do you think? How did you feel about Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon's third season? Do you want to see a fourth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!