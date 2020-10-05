Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Fans are Loving Season 3's Premiere

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has finally returned for its third season as part of the packed Fall 2020 anime schedule, and fans are loving its Season 3 premiere. After being delayed from its initially intended Summer release as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has finally returned with new adventures featuring Bell Cranel and the rest of the Hestia Familia. But this time, there's going to be a new heroine at the center of the conflict.

Much like in the second season, Bell Cranel has put a major target on his back when he discovers a young monster girl in the Dungeon with the ability to speak. Although monsters are seen as terrible creatures in Orario, Bell has made a vow to protect this young girl, who he names Wiene, from all those who seek to harm her.

With the conflict for the season set, fans are all in on Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?'s third season already as the first episode establishes Wiene as someone we all must protect.