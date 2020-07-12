The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Surprises Fans with Kamen Rider Love

James Gunn, director of the upcoming The Suicide Squad, recently took fans by surprise by showing his love for Toei's popular Tokusatsu hit, Kamen Rider. Kamen Rider recently was trending on social media in the United States thanks to a special streaming premiere of an official English language release for one of the most recent films in the franchise, and it was a pretty huge deal considering that much of Kamen Rider's properties in general don't get a lot of official English releases in the United States. James Gunn also took note of how it was trending too!

Surprising Kamen Rider fans, James Gunn took to Twitter to share the fact that he loved that the franchise was trending for once. This not only sparked a ton of fans to question the director about his favorite Riders or moments, but got fans asking for a potential Hollywood take on the franchise from him in the future!

