The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Surprises Fans with Kamen Rider Love
James Gunn, director of the upcoming The Suicide Squad, recently took fans by surprise by showing his love for Toei's popular Tokusatsu hit, Kamen Rider. Kamen Rider recently was trending on social media in the United States thanks to a special streaming premiere of an official English language release for one of the most recent films in the franchise, and it was a pretty huge deal considering that much of Kamen Rider's properties in general don't get a lot of official English releases in the United States. James Gunn also took note of how it was trending too!
Surprising Kamen Rider fans, James Gunn took to Twitter to share the fact that he loved that the franchise was trending for once. This not only sparked a ton of fans to question the director about his favorite Riders or moments, but got fans asking for a potential Hollywood take on the franchise from him in the future!
I love that #KamenRider is trending. 🙌😀 pic.twitter.com/iSTKP0i5My— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 12, 2020
Read on to see how fans are reacting to James Gunn's Kamen Rider love, and let us know your thoughts! Would you want to see James Gunn add a Kamen Rider film to his slate someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Not Like, But Love!
No, I don't like Kamen Rider. I love Kamen Rider.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 12, 2020
Time to Celebrate with Fourze!
Woah! James Gunn is a Rider Fan? pic.twitter.com/QQNgYbVOZC— KyoryuZeo - The One True Dino King (@KyoryuZeo93) July 12, 2020
Kamen Rider Movie Next?
Think we can we give Kamen Rider the MCU treatment? 👀— Darrel J Delfin ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@DarrelJDelfin) July 12, 2020
But Who's His Favorite Though?
Okay. Now I want to know what is or who is your favorite #KamenRider...— Ian Titular (@UkiyaSeed) July 12, 2020
DOUBLE COOL
YO JAMES GUNN WHY YOU GOTTA BE DOUBLE COOL IN ADDITION TO MAKING COOL MOVIES #KamenRider— irregularcog (@Irregularcog) July 12, 2020
A Rider Thumbs Up!
You the best, Mr. Gunn pic.twitter.com/T2SLXBAan6— Coop (@RiderStrike) July 12, 2020
A Former Rider is Ready to Go!
I’m not sure if the suit still fits. I gotta go on the Guardians diet.— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) July 12, 2020
A Good Day for Rider Fans
You have no idea how happy it makes me that you’re a Kamen Rider fan.— SapphireTheDude (@SapphireTheDude) July 12, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.