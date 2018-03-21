This Japanese Model Has Mastered Busty Anime Cosplays

When it comes to anime, there are few tropes fans expect. If a hero needs to power up, they are going to do so screaming. Should someone be late for school, they will run out of the house with toast. And, if you are a shonen heroine, you will have a sizable bust.

Over the years, fans have gone to extreme lengths to bring their favorite curvaceous characters to life. Cosplaying Tsunade can be as difficult as you’d expect, but fans manage. Over in Japan, one Japanese model has basically mastered the art, and her eye-popping looks will definitely draw your attention.

Just, make sure you aren’t staring — well — you know where the whole time.

Over on Instagram, anime fans have stumbled upon Mika Kano and her anime interests. The woman and her sister make up a celebrity duo known for their various media gigs. The part-time model is perhaps known best by international audiences for her large chest, and Kano has put her assets to use for cosplaying again and again (via Rocket News).

As you can see above, Kano gave Go Nagai’s most bubbly title a try. This year, Cutie Honey will get an anime remake, and the model decided to dress up like its top heroine. The look will be paraded at Anime Japan this week as a way to promote Cutie Honey‘s new series, and fans have said they’re making it a point to snap a photo of the cosplay when Kano hits the floor.

This isn’t the only sexy cosplay Kano has done, and it will not be her last. Awhile back, the model hit up Instagram to share a photo of her dressed as Super Sonico. The image, which can be seen below, shows the celeb donning a light pink wig with headphones. With her head tilted to the side, Kano leaves little to the imagination with a striped white-and-blue bikini and matching knee-highs.

While the model’s cosplays have drawn ire from some, plenty more are happy to see Kano celebrate her anime interests however she sees fit. It may be risque, but the model knows just how to get her fans excited. So, you can be sure Kano is waiting for the day she can rock a High School DxD cosplay to a convention — just you wait and see.

What do you think of these cosplays? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!